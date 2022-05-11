Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 5,768 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in past week

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID cases continue to climb, with the state on Wednesday reporting 5,768 new infections and six additional deaths over the last week.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 258,422.

The total for new COVID infections does not include positives through at-home tests.

The additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,434.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 9,188 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on May 4.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Parents say they have to check multiple stores to find formula.
‘It’s very stressful’: Hawaii moms scrambling to feed infants amid baby formula shortage
Honolulu police headquarters in Honolulu.
As COVID restrictions drop on Oahu, crime rates spike to pre-pandemic levels
In the city's budget meeting Tuesday, it was revealed the Customer Service Department's feral...
City weighs more cost effective solutions to combat feral chickens
CVS says it will administer COVID-19 vaccines at seven Longs Drugs stores across Hawaii.
Longs Drugs to close second Downtown Honolulu location in just 2 months