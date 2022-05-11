Hawaii sees 5,768 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID cases continue to climb, with the state on Wednesday reporting 5,768 new infections and six additional deaths over the last week.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 258,422.

The total for new COVID infections does not include positives through at-home tests.

The additional fatalities raise the state’s COVID death toll to 1,434.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 9,188 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on May 4.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.