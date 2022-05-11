Tributes
Hawaii police officers’ union endorses former councilman in Lt. Gov. race

Hawaii's police union announced their endorsement in the race for Hawaii's Lt. Gov. position(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s police union is putting its support behind Ikaika Anderson in the race for Lieutenant Governor.

SHOPO picked the former City Council chair because they say he has a track record of supporting policies that make the community safer.

“As our state faces rising crime and a statewide police staffing crisis, our community needs leaders with a proven track record of putting public safety first,” SHOPO President Robert Cavaco said.

Anderson served on the council for 11 years, but resigned in 2020 citing “family concerns.” He launched his campaign for lieutenant governor in October.

“All of us depend on law enforcement and our men and women in blue to keep us safe. I commit to continuing to work with you and the state of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, your state board, as well as all of your local boards, and the men and women that you represent to keep these people to keep the people of this state safe,” Anderson said to the union during the announcement Tuesday.

“Public safety is of utmost importance to the people of the state of Hawaii, as it is to me. And as a former elected official at the county level, I absolutely understand the challenges faced by our law enforcement community,” Anderson added.

Other candidates for LG include Sherry Menor McNamara, Keith Amemiya and Sylvia Luke.

