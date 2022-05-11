HART says $330M park-and-ride facility may need to be relocated to cut costs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CEO of the rail authority said they may have to relocate a massive park-and-ride structure in order to cut costs on the embattled project.

The 1,600-stall garage slated for the industrial area by the Pearl Highland Shopping Center has been put on hold because it could cost $330 million.

HART CEO Lori Kahikina said that’s because it would be built on an area with unstable soil.

“We know it’s astronomical that’s why we need to find a better way. We cannot leave central and North Shore residents, we have to find a better solution for them,” said Kahikina.

Meanwhile, she said the federal government wants another $250 to $300 million put in the budget for the last few miles of construction.

She said HART thinks that’s not necessary because inflation and supply chain issues are already considered in their estimates.

Kahikina said they are also looking for less expensive ways to borrow money.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.