Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HART says $330M park-and-ride facility may need to be relocated to cut costs

Inflation appears to be having an impact on Oahu's rail project.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CEO of the rail authority said they may have to relocate a massive park-and-ride structure in order to cut costs on the embattled project.

The 1,600-stall garage slated for the industrial area by the Pearl Highland Shopping Center has been put on hold because it could cost $330 million.

HART CEO Lori Kahikina said that’s because it would be built on an area with unstable soil.

“We know it’s astronomical that’s why we need to find a better way. We cannot leave central and North Shore residents, we have to find a better solution for them,” said Kahikina.

Meanwhile, she said the federal government wants another $250 to $300 million put in the budget for the last few miles of construction.

She said HART thinks that’s not necessary because inflation and supply chain issues are already considered in their estimates.

Kahikina said they are also looking for less expensive ways to borrow money.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Jessica and Jordan Tomas are not only mother and son, they're also nurses at The Queen's...
For an Oahu mother and son, healthcare is a family affair
Bite Squad is also offering a 5% fuel discount as an incentive to join their team
Popular food delivery app looks to hire 200 new drivers on Oahu
Ryan Davis, 38, pleaded guilty to a lesser manslaughter charge.
Puna man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in 2019 shooting death
Crews in New Mexico are battling a massive wildfire.
Midday Newscast: Wildfires char New Mexico triggering evacuations as fire risk worsens