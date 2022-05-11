Forecast: Beautiful breezy conditions expected to linger through Friday

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will continue to transport some low clouds and brief, isolated showers mainly over windward and mauka sections this week. The winds are forecast to weaken and shift out of the southeast later this weekend. This may allow a weather pattern with local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop early next week.

A series of small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period will keep surf below seasonal normals along the remaining shores. A small, long-period south swell may give south face shores a small boost late Thursday and Friday. Short-period surf will dominate east facing shores until a drop in wave heights occurs over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

