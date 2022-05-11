Episode 112: Chatting with Tia Carrere

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tia Carrere is an American actress, singer and former model who got her first big break as a regular on the daytime soap opera General Hospital.

Carrere has since had roles in “Wayne’s World” and “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.