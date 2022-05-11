Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Episode 112: Chatting with Tia Carrere

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tia Carrere is an American actress, singer and former model who got her first big break as a regular on the daytime soap opera General Hospital.

Carrere has since had roles in “Wayne’s World” and “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 111: The ‘muthas’ get a SUP yoga lesson
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 110: He was a golf champ with a bright future until one choice changed everything
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth