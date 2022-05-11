Tributes
As COVID restrictions drop on Oahu, crime rates spike to pre-pandemic levels

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As coronavirus restrictions drop on Oahu, crime is on the way up again.

That’s according to a Honolulu Civil Beat report published Wednesday.

Civil Beat sorted through data from the Honolulu Police Department and found that for Oahu, the number serious crimes reported so far this year was similar to those in the years before pandemic shutdowns.

Particularly, the number of homicides and car thefts has spiked.

As of April 30, 13 homicides were reported to police compared to six during the same time last year.

Some of them made national headlines, including the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder in which 73-year-old Gary Ruby was found dead in a bathtub filled with concrete.

Auto thefts have also been rising ever since the pandemic began.

In the first four months of this year, HPD received about 1,500 reports. Experts say an ongoing vehicle shortage could be a factor in the uptick in auto thefts.

Many drivers have also complained about thieves stealing car parts. Recent video from HPD showed a man crawling under a fence. Police said he and another man fled after stealing a catalytic converter and gasoline.

On Thursday, the Honolulu Police Commission will meet to discuss the spike in crime as well as the search for the next police chief.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

