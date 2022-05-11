Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip surprises all employees with $5K bonuses

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Employees of the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip had quite the midweek surprise on Wednesday.

In a celebration honoring its employees (dubbed CoStars), Blackstone on Wednesday announced that each employee at the property would receive a $5,000 bonus.

In addition to the bonuses, the company also recognized two employees by surprising them with vacations.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Hirono calls on FDA to resolve baby formula crisis quickly
Brush fire burns on Maui Wednesday afternoon.
Brush fire forces temporary closure of Central Maui Landfill
Newly-unearthed archival footage helps tell the story of the Marcos dynasty's exile in Hawaii.
WATCH ‘The Imelda Tapes’: A treasure trove of Marcos history — right under our noses
Midday Newscast: Planning a vacation? Here’s how to protect your investment
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports nearly 5,800 COVID cases in a week; 6 additional deaths