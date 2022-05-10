Prosecutor: Alleged Kalihi off-ramp killer shot victim ‘straight through the heart’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said the man accused of shooting a 19-year-old man last year first ran him off the road on the Kalihi off-ramp of the H-1 Freeway after racing with the victim.

Deputy Prosecutor Oksana Vincent said in closing arguments Monday that the defendant forced Triston Billimon’s off the highway “boxed him in so he had nowhere to go, came out of his white Acura with a gun and shot and killed Triston Billimon through the window, straight through the heart.”

Much of the prosecution’s case relies on the testimony of an eyewitness who told police he saw Reyes shoot the victim. Prosecutors said that witness, whose car was behind the victim’s, saw Reyes’ face as he got out of the driver side of his Acura, point his gun with his right hand and then shoot Billimon.

“He also described the defendant as wearing a white tank top. He elaborated it was sleeveless, a wife beater type tank top,” said Vincent.

But Reyes’ attorney Eric Seitz says other witnesses contradicted that account.

“The prosecutor knows full well that Mr. Reyes did not shoot anybody on June 18, 2021. He’s not right handed. He wasn’t wearing a white shirt and denim shorts,” said Seitz.

Seitz said other witnesses said the shooter came from the passenger side, not the driver side and that prosecutors don’t have any physical evidence tying Reyes to the shooting.

“No blood comparison, no DNA, no fingerprints, no weapon and most importantly, no gunshot residue,” said Seitz.

He said police dropped the ball on the investigation and shaped their investigation to fit the testimony of their one witness.

“They embarked upon a course of action to badger witness to make identifications and report details about the shootign to conform with (the witnesses) version of the events,” said Seitz.

Reyes decided against a jury trial. The judge said he will make his ruling Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.