Midday Newscast: Wildfires char New Mexico triggering evacuations as fire risk worsens

Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed multiple times in Haleiwa late Monday.
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in New Mexico are fleeing raging wildfires that have already burned homes and prompted a massive emergency response.

Strong winds, dry conditions and low humidity are strengthening the flames as more than 1,700 firefighters work to gain the upper hand.

At last check Tuesday, the massive fire was less than 40% contained.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

