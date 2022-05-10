Maui child among those sickened in string of unexplained pediatric hepatitis cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is investigating a case of pediatric hepatitis on Maui.

It’s the latest in a string of more than 100 unexplained hepatitis cases in children across the country.

At least five children have died.

In the case on Maui. the child under 10 was hospitalized with abdominal pain and a fever last month.

The state is working with the CDC to identify the cause.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.