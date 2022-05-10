Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man charged after allegedly breaking into fire station while firefighters were inside asleep

Law enforcement sources say the suspect was found naked inside a Kaimuki fire station.
Law enforcement sources say the suspect was found naked inside a Kaimuki fire station.(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old was charged after allegedly breaking into a Kaimuki fire station, where law enforcement sources say he was discovered naked in a bathroom.

The suspect allegedly broke in through a ground floor bathroom window while firefighters were inside asleep. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a firefighter reported being woken up by a man who had flipped on the lights inside the dorm at Fire Station No. 5 in Kaimuki.

The suspect was allegedly wearing a Honolulu Fire Department t-shirt.

Initially, the witness thought the 27-year-old was just another firefighter. But later, when he got up to use the bathroom, he found the suspect standing naked in front of a sink.

It’s a story that left people in the neighborhood puzzled.

“It’s crazy. I guess. I don’t know what the objective was,” said Ricky Garcia.

Bobby Lee, president of the Firefighters Union, told HNN it’s rare to have people break into a fire station “because obviously we live there. We’re there 24/7.”

He called it a brazen crime, saying fire stations are generally very secure.

“As a whole the security of the stations is pretty well taken care of,” Lee said. “We don’t leave our apparatus doors open if nobody’s on the apparatus floor.”

Sources says the suspect ripped through a window screen to get inside, causing a couple hundred dollars in damage.

The susect was charged with second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling. He’s since been released on a $7,500 bail.

HNN did a background check on the suspect. It appears he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

In closing arguments, prosecutors said an eyewitness saw Eddieson Reyes shoot 19-year-old...
Prosecutor: Alleged Kalihi off-ramp killer shot victim ‘straight through the heart’
None of the four police departments in Hawaii submitted testimony against legislation that...
Police input could have made a difference in hotly-debated bail reform bill, experts say
Chase Ingalls, 23, was last heard from on Friday, May 6.
Search efforts underway for 3 hikers missing on separate Hawaii trails
An election worker checks the temperature of a voter at a polling center Monday, May 9, 2022 in...
Marcos Jr. won Philippine presidency, unofficial count shows