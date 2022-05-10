Man charged after allegedly breaking into fire station while firefighters were inside asleep

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old was charged after allegedly breaking into a Kaimuki fire station, where law enforcement sources say he was discovered naked in a bathroom.

The suspect allegedly broke in through a ground floor bathroom window while firefighters were inside asleep. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a firefighter reported being woken up by a man who had flipped on the lights inside the dorm at Fire Station No. 5 in Kaimuki.

The suspect was allegedly wearing a Honolulu Fire Department t-shirt.

Initially, the witness thought the 27-year-old was just another firefighter. But later, when he got up to use the bathroom, he found the suspect standing naked in front of a sink.

It’s a story that left people in the neighborhood puzzled.

“It’s crazy. I guess. I don’t know what the objective was,” said Ricky Garcia.

Bobby Lee, president of the Firefighters Union, told HNN it’s rare to have people break into a fire station “because obviously we live there. We’re there 24/7.”

He called it a brazen crime, saying fire stations are generally very secure.

“As a whole the security of the stations is pretty well taken care of,” Lee said. “We don’t leave our apparatus doors open if nobody’s on the apparatus floor.”

Sources says the suspect ripped through a window screen to get inside, causing a couple hundred dollars in damage.

The susect was charged with second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling. He’s since been released on a $7,500 bail.

HNN did a background check on the suspect. It appears he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.