'I'm heartbroken:' Hawaii doctor recalls harrowing experiences at Ukraine border

As Russia's war on Ukraine stretches into a third month, many are volunteering to provide...
As Russia's war on Ukraine stretches into a third month, many are volunteering to provide relief to the millions of refugees.(Dr. Irina Crook)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Dr. Irina Crook, helping Ukraine is a very personal calling.

Not only is it her native country, but many of her relatives are still there as Russia’s invasion stretches into a third month.

The Kaiser Permanente Hawaii physician recently returned from a month-long volunteer mission at the Ukraine-Poland border and got a up-close look at the war’s devastating impact.

“Part of me just wants to wake up and think it’s a bad dream,” said Dr. Crook, who tells us she’d see about 3,000 refugees seeking help every day. “It is unimaginable to see your country being destroyed by war.”

She traveled with a team from Rescuers Without Borders — an organization that has 150 volunteers ready to serve at any given time — offering medical treatment, supplies, and food.

Among those providing help were her daughter and son.

“He got a position as a volunteer,” Dr. Crook explained. “Every week you can volunteer for seven days and it is 11 hour shifts. Then after that, he said I want to do more and he would go to the station as general volunteer and help distribute the meals and things like that and he extended, he is still at the border.”

He’s at the border, along with volunteers from around the world.

Although Crook says it’s gratifying to see many trying to help, the scenes are still so haunting.

“It was extremely hard to see all these people displaced and it is hard to come back to normal life and I start understanding people who went to war and come back and couldn’t function,” Dr. Crook said. “My friends ask me ‘how are you?’ and I don’t know how to reply to that. You can put up a good face, but the truth is I’m heartbroken.”

Dr. Crook is already planning a return trip and is asking that people in Hawaii either join efforts to volunteer or donate to any charities providing relief.

Kaiser Hawaii has vetted several organizations sending assistance to Ukraine including Direct Relief, Global Empowerment Mission, and World Central Kitchen.

