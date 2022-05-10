Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers today, drier conditions expected tomorrow

Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers today, drier conditions due tomorrow
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:10 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strengthening trade wind flow, along with scattered showers, will expand along mainly windward areas of the islands into Tuesday. Otherwise breezy and mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the work week. A cold front approaching the region from the west on Tuesday will likely stall around 500 miles northwest of Kauai, which will steer winds across Hawaii slightly east/southeast Wednesday through the end of the week.

Short period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected over the weekend as trade winds become lighter. Otherwise, there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf above flat levels.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

