Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers for now, but drier conditions later

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strengthening trade wind flow, along with scattered showers, will expand along mainly windward areas of the islands into Tuesday. Otherwise, breezy and mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the work week.

A cold front approaching the region from the west on Tuesday will likely stall around 500 miles northwest of Kauai, which will steer winds across Hawaii slightly east/southeast Wednesday through the end of the week.

Short-period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected over the weekend as trade winds become lighter.

Otherwise, there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf above flat levels.

