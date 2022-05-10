Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers for now, but drier conditions later

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strengthening trade wind flow, along with scattered showers, will expand along mainly windward areas of the islands into Tuesday. Otherwise, breezy and mostly dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the work week.

A cold front approaching the region from the west on Tuesday will likely stall around 500 miles northwest of Kauai, which will steer winds across Hawaii slightly east/southeast Wednesday through the end of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Short-period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected over the weekend as trade winds become lighter.

Otherwise, there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf above flat levels.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed several times in...
Attempted murder investigation launched after man stabbed multiple times in Haleiwa
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 10, 2022)
Chase Ingalls, 23, was last heard from on Friday, May 6.
Search efforts underway for 3 hikers missing on separate Hawaii trails
Multiple agencies are continuing land and ocean searches for a 23-year-old hiker who went...
Search efforts underway for 3 hikers missing on separate Hawaii trails