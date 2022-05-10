Flames destroy small Kauai home, displacing 1 Wainiha resident

WAINIHA (HawaiiNewsNow) - One Wainiha resident is without a home after a fire late Monday night.

Kauai County officials say the fire broke out around 10:10 p.m. at a structure in Wainiha along Alaeke Road.

No injuries were reported in the incident as fire crews from three different stations were dispatched.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a small, single-story structure fully engulfed in the fire.

Crews worked quickly to get it contained. The scene was cleared around 1:50 a.m.

Damage was estimated to the structure and contents at $45,000. The cause is undetermined.

