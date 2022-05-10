Early morning South Kohala crash kills 23-year-old Kona woman

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old woman who died in a Hawaii Island crash Monday morning has been publicly identified.

Police named her as Erica Shay Pukana Aloha Camacho-Paishon. They say she was behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota 4Runner heading south on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway.

Before 2 a.m., police said Camacho-Paishon rear ended a white 2018 Isuzu box truck in the South Kohala area. Police said Camacho-Paishon’s 4Runner then went off the road and struck a lava embankment.

Emergency crews responded and transported Camacho-Paishon to the hospital where she later died around 6 a.m. The 70-year-old man behind the wheel of the box truck was not injured.

Investigators believe speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 15th traffic death of 2022 compared to eight this time last year.

