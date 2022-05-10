Company uses Native Hawaiian plants to help combat erosion in West Maui

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy equipment pushed sand from one end of the beach to the other in front of Kahana Village in West Maui Monday morning.

The work is to restore a dune that has been deteriorating because of erosion and putting the beach and surrounding buildings in jeopardy.

“There’s an ongoing erosion challenge in the Kahana area and really along many shorelines in West Maui in general,” said University of Hawaii Sea Grant Coastal Geologist Tara Owens.

It’s a battle that business owners and locals have been fighting for years.

A decade ago, the same company was hired to dig up and remove about 25 large sand bags that acted as a temporary, emergency reinforcement of the shoreline. Dune restoration was done back then too. However, over the years the native naupaka plant destroyed the dune.

So the company was hired again to remove the naupaka, reform the dune and plant other native plants like pohuehue and akiaki.

It’s an approach that’s worked in other areas around Maui.

“We do have very good examples around the island and they’ve become somewhat of a model for our state,” Owens said.

However, Owens said it is still a temporary fix, and residents want long-term solutions.

“It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a staph infection. It’s like we have a systemic problem here with erosion,” said Kai Nishiki, a Maui community advocate. “In the end, we’re gonna get left paying for this while these risky investors take their money and run.”

Owens said the long-term plan is to construct T-groins to stabilize the beach.

Residents said they want transparency through the process.

“The county, the state, whoever it is, if they giving out these permits, make sure they make it public or make one public notice or something. So, then we all know about it. So, then we can be content. If we like look at it, we can research them if they’re doing them the right way,” said West Maui resident Junya Nakoa.

