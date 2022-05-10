Attempted murder investigation launched after man stabbed multiple times in Haleiwa
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:10 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed multiple times in Haleiwa late Monday.
Authorities responded to the scene just before midnight.
Emergency Medical Services said the victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered injuries to his upper torso.
Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital in stable condition.
There’s no word about the suspect or a motive at this time.
This story will be updated.
