Attempted murder investigation launched after man stabbed multiple times in Haleiwa

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:10 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed multiple times in Haleiwa late Monday.

Authorities responded to the scene just before midnight.

Emergency Medical Services said the victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered injuries to his upper torso.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

There’s no word about the suspect or a motive at this time.

This story will be updated.

