Separate brush fires keep HFD crews busy in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters were challenged Sunday battling two brush fires out west.

The fires started around the same time. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Kapolei Parkway and Renton Road around 12:53 p.m. HFD says nine units with 32 personnel responded.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered there were two fires going.

It took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to contain one of the blazes.

More HFD units were called out to Vincent Road around 12:58 p.m. HFD responded with nine units and 34 personnel. At last check Sunday afternoon, crews were still working to get the upper hand.

In both incidents, no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

This story may be updated.

