Search ongoing for 23-year-old who went missing while hiking Makapuu trail

Your top local headlines for May 9, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:18 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are searching for a 23-year-old hiker who went missing on an East Oahu trail over the weekend.

Authorities said Chase Ingalls was last heard from on Friday and was said to have been hiking the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail.

His backpack as found at the top of the trail on Saturday, and his car was still in the parking lot.

On Sunday, crews used jet skis and a helicopter to search for Ingalls — until it got dark.

They were set to resume the search at first light Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

This story will be updated.

