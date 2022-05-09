Mother’s Day celebrations bring joy to families, and a much needed boost for businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday was a special day honoring all moms and motherhood. But it was also the first Mother’s Day without any COVID restrictions in Hawaii.

Eusebia Bonilla spent Mother’s Day with her family at Ala Moana Beach Park.

She said it was her first time at the beach in a while. “Because long time I never come here,” said Bonilla. “Since COVID I did not come here so I’m very happy.”

“And it is my Mother’s Day celebration.”

“Decided just to come to the beach, barbecue and just relax,” said Darin Espinda of Aiea. “Get away from all the crowds and restaurants.”

Some families brought their moms to restaurants like Chart House Waikiki where they hosted their first Mother’s Day brunch that includes a buffet.

“We’re looking to serve probably about 300 guests this morning and almost 400 guests this evening,” said Hospitality Manager of Chart House Waikiki.

It was a full day of surprises for mom of four, Mavis Palakiko.

“They brought me to breakfast and then they are taking me to Naleo’s concert,” said Palakiko. “Just being able to spend Mother’s Day I’m blessed, I’m very blessed.”

Palakiko is visiting from Kona and said she didn’t get to celebrate with her kids last year. “It’s good [but] I’m still trying to be careful because of the age,” said Palakiko. “I’m comfortable with my immediate family now so I’m good with that.”

“I wasn’t before but I’m good with that now.”

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says Mother’s Day is one of their busiest holidays they add that some restaurants are still dealing with staffing shortages and encourages people to make reservations.

