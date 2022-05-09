Tributes
Mostly dry trade winds dominate the week

7-day Forecast
7-day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A breezy and generally dry trade wind pattern will dominate the weather for the coming week. The only exception will be Monday night into Tuesday, when a cloud band from an old cold front moves through the islands from the northeast. This moisture should clear the state by Tuesday afternoon, with stable conditions limiting rainfall for the rest of the week. Trade winds will decline a bit toward the weekend.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted through early Wednesday morning for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island. The strong trade winds will keep choppy elevated surf for east shores until the trades decrease near the end of the week. A series of rather small swells will keep surf from going completely flat for north, west and south shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

