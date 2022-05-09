Tributes
Midday Newscast: ‘Bongbong’ faced crowded field in Philippines presidency

Unofficial tallies show he has already clinched the majority needed to win.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the country’s ousted dictator, has clinched a landslide victory in the Philippines’ presidential election.

He’s known by his supporters as “Bongbong,” and in an unofficial tally, he reportedly surpassed the 27.5 million votes needed for a majority. His win puts the Marcos family back in power which is a scenario so many had once thought was unthinkable.

Marcos beat Leni Robredo, the current vice president, along with eight other candidates including former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile.

