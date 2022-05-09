Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man rescues wife of 37 years after tornado destroys home

With a broken back and head injury, his wife was trapped under a pile of rubble and a giant piece of the roof that fell on her. (KAKE, MOORE FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By KAKE Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGEWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man pulled his wife to safety after a tornado flattened their home, trapping her under a pile of rubble.

James Moore is still in shock after living his worst nightmare April 28 when a tornado struck in Sedgewick County, Kansas. He and his wife of 37 years, Kathy Moore, lived in one of the first houses hit by the tornado.

“The lights went out, and two seconds later, my house had flipped and spun and was totally demolished,” James Moore said. “When you’re in a house full of heavy objects and you’re tumbling with them, it’s kind of hard to tell what hit you.”

After a tornado hit their home, James Moore found his wife trapped under a pile of rubble and a...
After a tornado hit their home, James Moore found his wife trapped under a pile of rubble and a giant piece of the roof that fell on her. In what he calls a miracle, the disabled man was able to lift the debris off her.(Source: KAKE via CNN)

After digging himself out of a pile of debris, James Moore had only one thing on his mind: finding his wife.

“I started looking around, calling my wife’s name, and I kept calling it,” he said.

For a moment, time stood still. She wasn’t responding.

“Finally, I was screaming it, and then, I heard her crying,” he said.

James Moore found his wife trapped under a pile of rubble and a giant piece of the roof that fell on her. She was crying in pain but alive.

That’s when he says a miracle happened.

“I started just lifting it off of her… Normally, I don’t have the muscles for that stuff,” he said.

Kathy Moore suffered a broken back and an injury to her head, but she’s going to be OK. She was...
Kathy Moore suffered a broken back and an injury to her head, but she’s going to be OK. She was recently released from the intensive care unit and will spend two to four weeks in assisted living while completing physical therapy.(Source: Moore Family, KAKE via CNN)

James Moore is disabled and says there’s no way he should have had the strength to get his wife out. But once she was in arms, nothing else mattered.

“When I found her, we sat there and hugged, and I told her I loved her. She said she loved me. I held her until EMS showed up,” he said.

Kathy Moore suffered a broken back and an injury to her head, but she’s going to be OK. She was recently released from the intensive care unit and will spend two to four weeks in assisted living while completing physical therapy.

James Moore ended up with deep cuts on his arm and a torn ligament from lifting the roof off her.

Their home was destroyed by the tornado, and he says he doesn’t even know where to start, as he tries to salvage anything he can. But he is grateful he still has what will always matter most: his wife and best friend.

The family set up a GoFundMe for help covering their medical and rebuilding expenses.

Copyright 2022 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

More than 60 people were feared dead after a Russian bomb flattened a Ukrainian school being...
Survivors speak after Russia strikes Ukraine school where dozens sheltered
A North Carolina police chief says officers have shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov...
Police fatally shoot man throwing Molotov cocktails outside station
With a broken back and head injury, his wife was trapped under a pile of rubble and a giant...
Man lifts roof off wife after tornado takes out home
Authorities say the quake, with an epicenter near Elgin, South Carolina, occurred just after...
Preliminary 3.3 magnitude quake jolts South Carolina