Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lei-sewing events begin in preparation for city’s Memorial Day ceremony

Lei-sewing events begin this week in preparation for the city’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.
Lei-sewing events begin this week in preparation for the city’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:18 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lei-sewing events begin this week in preparation for the city’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.

Officials are hoping to gather 38,000 lei this year to adorn the graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The first of 11 lei-sewing events is Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at Foster Botanical Garden.

Here’s where you can help sew and drop off homemade lei.

Lei sewing:

May 10

  • Foster Botanical Garden (Ti Leaf Lei)
    • 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

May 13 and 14

  • Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden (Ti Leaf Lei)
    • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

May 26

  • Kaneohe Senior Center (Adults Only)
    • 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

May 27

  • Kailua District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Kilauea District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Makua Alii Senior Center
    • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Waianae District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Waiau District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Waipahu District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Honolulu Hale
    • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Kapolei Hale 
    • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lei dropoff:

May 27

  • All Honolulu Fire Department Fire Stations
    • 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Federal Fire Stations:
    • Headquarters at 650 Center Drive
    • Pearl Harbor
    • Ford Island
    • Marine Corps Base Hawaii 
    • 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Frank Fasi Municipal Building
    • 8 a.m. - 12 noon
  • Ala Wai Community Park
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Kailua District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Makiki District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Makua Alii Senior Center
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Waialua District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Waianae District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Waipahu District Park
    • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Honolulu Hale 
    • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Kapolei Hale
    • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 28

  • Punchbowl / Pūowaina Cemetery
    • 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Police Lights (file)
HPD arrests 2 men accused of shooting at parked vehicle in Waianae
Chase Ingalls, 23, was last heard from on Friday, May 6.
Search ongoing for 23-year-old who went missing while hiking Makapuu trail
Some families brought their moms to restaurants like Chart House Waikiki where they hosted...
Mother’s Day celebrations bring joy to families, much needed boost for businesses
An election worker checks the temperature of a voter at a polling center Monday, May 9, 2022 in...
Son of ousted dictator takes huge lead in early results for Philippines presidential election