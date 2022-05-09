Lei-sewing events begin in preparation for city’s Memorial Day ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lei-sewing events begin this week in preparation for the city’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.

Officials are hoping to gather 38,000 lei this year to adorn the graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The first of 11 lei-sewing events is Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at Foster Botanical Garden.

Here’s where you can help sew and drop off homemade lei.

Lei sewing:

May 10

Foster Botanical Garden (Ti Leaf Lei) 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.



May 13 and 14

Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden (Ti Leaf Lei) 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



May 26

Kaneohe Senior Center (Adults Only) 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.



May 27

Kailua District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kilauea District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Makua Alii Senior Center 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Waianae District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Waiau District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Waipahu District Park 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Honolulu Hale 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Kapolei Hale 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Lei dropoff:

May 27

All Honolulu Fire Department Fire Stations 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Federal Fire Stations: Headquarters at 650 Center Drive Pearl Harbor Ford Island Marine Corps Base Hawaii 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Frank Fasi Municipal Building 8 a.m. - 12 noon

Ala Wai Community Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Kailua District Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Makiki District Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Makua Alii Senior Center 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Waialua District Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Waianae District Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Waipahu District Park 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Honolulu Hale 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Kapolei Hale 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



May 28

Punchbowl / Pūowaina Cemetery 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.



