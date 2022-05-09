HPD arrests 2 men accused of shooting at parked vehicle in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested two men accused of opening fire in Waianae late Sunday.

Police said the suspects shot at a parked vehicle outside a liquor establishment around 11:30 p.m..

Police arrested 45-year-old Howard Cabral and 42-year-old Sheldon Kapua around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Kapua faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment. Cabral faces a gun charge.

No injuries were reported.

