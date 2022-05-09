HPD arrests 2 men accused of shooting at parked vehicle in Waianae
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested two men accused of opening fire in Waianae late Sunday.
Police said the suspects shot at a parked vehicle outside a liquor establishment around 11:30 p.m..
Police arrested 45-year-old Howard Cabral and 42-year-old Sheldon Kapua around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Kapua faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment. Cabral faces a gun charge.
No injuries were reported.
