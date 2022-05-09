Tributes
Former State Sen. Jill Tokuda announces run for Kahele’s seat in Congress

Jill Tokuda alongside her family as she announced her run for Congress.(Jill Tokuda)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former State Senator Jill Tokuda officially announced Sunday she’s running for U.S. Congress

Tokuda served in the state Senate from 2006 to 2018, representing Kaneohe and Kailua areas. She is currently a co-director of Cyber Hawaii, which works with small businesses and nonprofits to be more cyber-aware.

She says she’s running for congress to give families a voice in government.

“Our kids looking around here in Hawaii, asking if they see a future for themselves here. We’ve got to step up and take bold action now. And when we take a look at the ability for the federal government to be able to work with our government leaders here in Hawaii to make a difference for our families, that’s where I need to be to make sure that in Washington D.C., our families have a voice and somebody who is going to fight for them every day,” Tokuda said.

She made the official announcement a day after Kai Kahele announced that he’s running for governor.

For the Democratic nomination, Tokuda will face off against State Rep. Patrick Branco, and Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

