Forecast: Beautiful conditions with breezy winds will hold through the week

Forecast: Beautiful weather with breezy winds to hold through the week
Forecast: Beautiful weather with breezy winds to hold through the week
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and a mostly dry trade wind weather pattern will continue this week. An increase in light windward showers is forecast for Monday night, but otherwise rainfall will be limited. Trades will usher in a band of remnant frontal moisture on Monday night which will bring an uptick in light windward showers along with a brief, slight boost to wind speeds. Trades will focus any incoming clouds and showers over the windward slopes.

Short period choppy surf will dominate the Hawaiian shorelines this week with a slight downward trend expected towards next weekend as trade winds become lighter. Otherwise there will be a series of rather small northwest and south swells throughout the forecast period keeping surf above flat levels.

