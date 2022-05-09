Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New Jersey 4-year-old found safe; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker.
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Salem City Police Department said a 4-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert in New Jersey on Monday has been found safe.

Lincoln Walker was found in Delaware and will be reunited with his family, KYW reported.

No information about a status on a suspect was made immediately available.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Salem City Police Department at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 9, 2022)
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Vehicle found in Indiana in search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Prizes...
Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage