WATCH: UH men’s volleyball team returns home after clinching second NCAA championship
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s volleyball team returned home to Oahu Sunday after winning back to back NCAA championship titles.
They swept rivals Long Beach State Saturday in three sets. Read more: UH men’s volleyball crowned back-to-back NCAA champs, sweeping Long Beach State.
