WATCH: UH men’s volleyball team returns home after clinching second NCAA championship

UH Men's Volleyball sweep Long Beach State at National Championship.
UH Men's Volleyball sweep Long Beach State at National Championship.(ESPN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s volleyball team returned home to Oahu Sunday after winning back to back NCAA championship titles.

They swept rivals Long Beach State Saturday in three sets. Read more: UH men’s volleyball crowned back-to-back NCAA champs, sweeping Long Beach State.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

