New pandemic hotline aims to help Filipino community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new free hotline is offering pandemic-related information for the Filipino community.

The pilot program of the nonprofit Filipino Young Leaders Program connects callers to services and combats misinformation.

Among the volunteers on the nationwide initiative is Ewa resident Chachie Abara who says COVID advice is just the beginning

“What the hope for it is to launch the mental health crisis line, which can be a beneficial for a lot of the youth and young adults who needs someone to listen to them, especially when they’re going through rough times,” Abara said. “Having this kind of provides comfort and reassurance that if you’re not comfortable in speaking English, there is someone out there that can speak your native language for you.”

The call center is open Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Hawaii time. Call (800) 899-5090 or visit tayohelp.com.

The pilot will run for three months.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.