Breezy trades with fewer clouds, sparse showers for Mother’s Day

Rainfall should be sparse as high clouds clear from island skies.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Locally windy and rather dry conditions are expected for Mother’s Day and Monday, courtesy of strong high pressure to the northeast and increasing stable condition. Rainfall will be sparse and favor windward and mauka areas. There could be a slight increase in showers Monday night into Tuesday as an old cold front moves in from the northeast.

Winds will still be strong enough for a wind advisory to remain posted overnight for portions of Maui County and Hawaii Island. Wind speeds should decrease below advisory thresholds by Sunday morning, but it will still be breezy for much of the coming week.

A small craft advisory will remain posted for coastal waters due to the strong trades. Choppy surf generated by the winds will continue for east facing shores. South shore surf will still steadily declining, while north and west shore surf will remain small for the coming week.

