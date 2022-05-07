Tributes
Wind advisory issued for portions of Maui County, Hawaii Island

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and possibly damaging winds are possible for portions of Maui County and Hawaii Island into the nighttime hours Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday for Lanai, Kahoolawe, most of Maui except for higher elevations of Haleakala, and Hawaii Island except for the upper elevations of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, the Kona coast and the Hilo and Puna areas.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts near 50 miles per hour are possible.

Winds that strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to steer vehicles, especially higher profile vehicles such as SUV’s and trucks.

Power outages could also be possible due to the strong winds.

