UH men’s volleyball to take on rival Long Beach State to defend national championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors volleyball team wrapped up their final practice Friday ahead of the National Championship.

It’s a scenario straight out of a movie script as the ‘Bows take on Long Beach State, continuing one of the greatest rivalries in all of college volleyball.

UH is coming off of a big comeback victory over Ball State in the semi finals, Hawaii winning a five set thriller against the Cardinals after going flat in the second and third sets.

”They we’re really putting some pressure on us.” UH Head Coach Charlie Wade told reporters.

“I more than most expect and appreciate that because it’s something that we pride ourselves in and they were really playing at a high-level and serving the ball tough.”

Hawaii would scratch and claw to advance, they now find themselves back in the title match, set to face the Beach for the fourth time this year.

“Yeah I mean we’ve had a lot of history playing Long Beach in really important matches and again we get to play them again for a national championship and I think just staying ready prepared.” UH setter Jakob Thelle said. “Did a lot of growing up this season and ready for the game on Saturday.”

It’s also a rematch of the 2019 Championship that saw host school Long Beach take the title at the Walter Pyramid.

Despite a longstanding rivalry, the Warriors have nothing but the utmost respect for the Beach.

“Like I said we’re both enjoying playing in a league that provides us ultra competitive matches on the largest stage possible.” Wade said.

And the feeling is mutual.

”We have played some epic matches with UH for years.” Long Beach State Head Coach Alan Knipe said. “There’s a tremendous amount of respect, don’t ever confuse the competitiveness of our team or their team without respecting each other’s programs.”

The Warriors have reached the end of the rainbow with a chance to defend their title on the other side

The Championship gets going at 2 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN2.

