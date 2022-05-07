Suspect arrested for allegedly hitting woman in the head with baseball bat
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have arrested a suspect Friday after she allegedly assaulted a woman with a baseball bat in Waikiki.
Officials said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in an apartment on Koa Avenue.
Authorities said 38-year-old Amberleigh House apparently got into an argument with another woman and then it turned violent.
Witnesses told Honolulu Emergency Medical Services that House Camp hit a 29-year-old woman in the head with a bat.
EMS treated the victim and transported her to an emergency room in serious condition.
Police said House Camp was arrested for second-degree assault, but was later released pending investigation.
