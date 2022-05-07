Public celebration of life to be held for beloved kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitation and a public celebration of life will be held Saturday in Hilo for renowned kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho, who died last month at 81.

The gathering at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium will begin at 9 a.m.

The celebration of life will begin at noon and include a special “final performance” from Halau O Ka Ua Kanilehua, which he founded.

Hawaii News Now will be covering the celebration of life throughout the day online and on air.

Ho was known for his exciting and creative hula performances.

In a statement after his death, his family said he “lived a full, blessed life that impacted generations in ways that we know his legacy will live on.”

