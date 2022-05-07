Tributes
Man accused in love triangle murder of acupuncturist placed under house arrest

A judge ordered that an Oahu man accused of killing his wife’s lover must now remain under house arrest.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge ordered that an Oahu man accused of killing his wife’s lover must now remain under house arrest.

At Friday’s hearing, prosecutors argued that Eric Thompson’s bail should be completely revoked, saying he poses a danger to his wife and her family.

Thompson is accused of shooting Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in the face and head several times in January after Thompson learned through social media that his wife was having an affair with Tokuhara.

Prosecutors called a Honolulu police detective to the stand Friday to describe surveillance video of the suspected killer walking to Tokuhara’s acupuncture office on the day of the murder. Video shows the suspect walking in and leaving 48 seconds later.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Thompson’s attorney argued that the videos change nothing about his client’s bail status, saying he has completely cooperated since leaving custody.

However, the judge decided there was enough of a risk to keep Thompson on house arrest 24/7.

“So Mr. Thompson, do you understand what the court’s order is? You’re on house arrest. You cannot leave. The only way you can leave is if your attorney obtains a court order allowing you to leave the privilege of your residence and that includes visiting with Mr. Hayakawa, and any other departures,” said Judge Paul Wong of Oahu’s First Circuit Court.

Thompson was ordered to go straight home and await word on when he’ll be fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet.



