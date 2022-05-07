Tributes
Kai Kahele expected to announce run for governor at Hilo event

U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele and Ed Case are seen speaking at the Hawaii state Legislature.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than two years after being elected to Congress, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is expected to announce Saturday that’s he launching a campaign for governor.

Kahele has scheduled a “special announcement” for 10 a.m. in his hometown of Hilo.

Hawaii News Now will carry his remarks live online and on Facebook.

Kahele’s anticipated entrance into the gubernatorial race would mean a significant political shake-up ― not only in the election for the next governor but in the race for his current congressional seat.

Already, several politicians have thrown their hats in the race for Congress.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In the governor’s race, Kahele would be going up against leading Democratic contenders Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former First Lady Vicky Cayetano.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell dropped out of the race this week.

Contenders on the Republican side include former UFC champion B.J. Penn, Big Island business consultant Paul Morgan and US Indo-Pacific Command program manager Lynn Mariano.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

