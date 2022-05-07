Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘It’s very sad’: A tough decision for Ted’s Bakery as they end wholesale operations

After 26 years of selling in local grocery stores, Ted’s Bakery is ending their wholesale operations for its famous pies.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 26 years of selling in local grocery stores, Ted’s Bakery is ending their wholesale operations for its famous pies.

Operations manager of Ted’s Bakery, Torey Nakamura, said they have been dealing with supply chain issues since July.

“We’ve tried other substitutes of starch,” Nakamura said. “Unfortunately, the product wasn’t coming to the consistency that we needed it to. And so, we couldn’t jeopardize having that product on the shelves.”

Nakamura said starch is an essential ingredient in Ted’s Bakery pies.

“It kind of helps keep it like a binder,” Nakamura explained. “It keeps the pie together.”

Starch is one of the products that is in short supply due to ongoing pandemic shipping slowdowns.

The bakery which is home of the original chocolate haupia cream pie no longer could make enough pies to supply the grocery stores.

“It’s very sad,” said Nakamura. “We’ve been in the wholesale markets, grocery stores ever since 1996.”

The operations manager said selling wholesale made up half of their revenue.

After May 20, customers will have to go to their Sunset Beach bakery on Oahu’s North Shore.

They understand North Shore can be a far trip for some, but they are looking into delivery options. However, they are concerned about losing customers who are loyal.

“I buy Ted’s bakery pies, like at least once a month so that sucks,” said Keith Krizzler Cabab of Kalihi. “I love their pie so much.”

“It’s kind of sad because they’re a local business and they’ve been here and their pies are good,” added Michael Alcosiba of Kalihi.

But despite this new transition, die hard fans of the beloved desserts say they don’t mind making the journey.

“I mean, if that’s the way to go, then we will support them only because we can understand how hard it must be to make that decision,” said Kaupali Aipoalani-Wong of Kalihi.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Oahu's housing market continues to see high prices.
Can higher mortgage rates cool Hawaii’s hot real estate market?
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds this weekend plus surf is on its way down
Families affected by the Navy Water crisis have filed another lawsuit.
Families impacted by Navy water crisis say they’re still struggling to get health care
The building has sat empty for more than two months.
One of Oahu’s only homeless shelters for families has closed. The reason? Red tape