‘It’s very sad’: A tough decision for Ted’s Bakery as they end wholesale operations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 26 years of selling in local grocery stores, Ted’s Bakery is ending their wholesale operations for its famous pies.

Operations manager of Ted’s Bakery, Torey Nakamura, said they have been dealing with supply chain issues since July.

“We’ve tried other substitutes of starch,” Nakamura said. “Unfortunately, the product wasn’t coming to the consistency that we needed it to. And so, we couldn’t jeopardize having that product on the shelves.”

Nakamura said starch is an essential ingredient in Ted’s Bakery pies.

“It kind of helps keep it like a binder,” Nakamura explained. “It keeps the pie together.”

Starch is one of the products that is in short supply due to ongoing pandemic shipping slowdowns.

The bakery which is home of the original chocolate haupia cream pie no longer could make enough pies to supply the grocery stores.

“It’s very sad,” said Nakamura. “We’ve been in the wholesale markets, grocery stores ever since 1996.”

The operations manager said selling wholesale made up half of their revenue.

After May 20, customers will have to go to their Sunset Beach bakery on Oahu’s North Shore.

They understand North Shore can be a far trip for some, but they are looking into delivery options. However, they are concerned about losing customers who are loyal.

“I buy Ted’s bakery pies, like at least once a month so that sucks,” said Keith Krizzler Cabab of Kalihi. “I love their pie so much.”

“It’s kind of sad because they’re a local business and they’ve been here and their pies are good,” added Michael Alcosiba of Kalihi.

But despite this new transition, die hard fans of the beloved desserts say they don’t mind making the journey.

“I mean, if that’s the way to go, then we will support them only because we can understand how hard it must be to make that decision,” said Kaupali Aipoalani-Wong of Kalihi.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.