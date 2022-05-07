Tributes
Health Department identifies 2 proms as the source of COVID, flu clusters

The state said because of limited influenza testing and home test reporting, the true number of...
The state said because of limited influenza testing and home test reporting, the true number of infections was likely higher than reported.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:13 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In it’s latest cluster report, the state Department of Health said two proms are the source of COVID and influenza clusters.

Health officials said both events were for high schools on Oahu.

DOH said one prom had 300 people in attendance — six tested positive for COVID and four tested for the flu. One person tested positive for both.

Officials said the school called the Health Department for assistance after 37 students who attended the prom called out sick with common respiratory symptoms.

The state said because of limited influenza testing and home test reporting, the true number of infections was likely higher than reported.

Officials said approximately 57% of the prom attendees had received a primary series of COVID-19 vaccine. Attendees also reported mask use and social distancing were not practiced or enforced.

Meanwhile, at another prom that had 600 people, the Health Department said 10 tested positive for COVID. DOH said an additional three attendees were symptomatic and epidemiologically linked. There were also three secondary cases reported among household contacts.

Officials said that of those who tested positive for COVID, only one was unvaccinated.

The Health Department encourages anyone attending large school events to be vaccinated and to mask up when indoors.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

