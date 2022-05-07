Tributes
Hawaii Island police investigating after 31-year-old man killed in Puna crash

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Hawaiian Beaches area.
Authorities said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Hawaiian Beaches area.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man has died following a crash in Puna on Thursday.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Hawaiian Beaches area.

Investigators determined that a person in a Honda Civic was driving east on Kahakai Boulevard when he veered across the road and hit a mailbox and chain-link fence of a residence.

Officials said the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Ashton Martines of Kailua Kona. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a man who was in the passenger seat of the car was not injured.

An investigation remains ongoing and an autopsy has been requested to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the 14th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year compared to eight during this same time last year.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

