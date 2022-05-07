Extensive clouds, strong trade winds for Saturday

Strong and gusty trade winds are expected along with mostly cloudy skies, but more stable and drier conditions are moving in. The trades are strong enough for a wind advisory for portions of Maui County and Hawaii Island, along with a gale warning for Alenuihaha Channel waters and a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters. Any showers that occur should be light. The high clouds should clear out for Mothers Day.

In surf, south shore waves are declining but some head-high sets are still possible. West shores will have a wrap from the declining south swell. Surf for east shores will remain rough and elevated because of the strong trade winds. North and west shores will have small surf for most of the upcoming week.

