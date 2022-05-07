Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Extensive clouds, strong trade winds for Saturday

Strong and gusty trade winds are expected for Saturday, and will remain breezy for the weekend.
Strong and gusty trade winds are expected for Saturday, and will remain breezy for the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong and gusty trade winds are expected along with mostly cloudy skies, but more stable and drier conditions are moving in. The trades are strong enough for a wind advisory for portions of Maui County and Hawaii Island, along with a gale warning for Alenuihaha Channel waters and a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters. Any showers that occur should be light. The high clouds should clear out for Mothers Day.

In surf, south shore waves are declining but some head-high sets are still possible. West shores will have a wrap from the declining south swell. Surf for east shores will remain rough and elevated because of the strong trade winds. North and west shores will have small surf for most of the upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Wind advisory posted for parts of Maui County, Hawaii Island
Wind advisory issued for portions of Maui County, Hawaii Island
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds this weekend plus surf is on its way down
Mother's Day Forecast
Hawaii News Now- Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, May 6, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, May 6, 2022