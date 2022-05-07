DOH: Fourth case of Legionnaires’ disease detected following stay at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department said it is investigating after a fourth case of Legionnaires’ disease was detected in a guest who stayed at the Grand Islander Hotel in Waikiki.

Officials said the visitor was diagnosed on April 26 — nearly a week after their stay.

The other three cases were diagnosed over the last 10 months.

“Legionnaires’ disease can potentially have severe consequences, and we encourage anyone who developed symptoms following a stay at the Grand Islander to contact a physician and DOH,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

The Hilton said it has brought in additional experts to pinpoint potential sources of contamination and to treat water sources as a precautionary measure.

In a statement the Grand Islander said:

“Our top priority at the Grand Islander is to provide a safe environment for our owners, guests and team members. To that end, we are working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health as they conduct their investigation. We have also engaged leading experts and, under their direction and in an abundance of caution, are implementing additional precautionary measures at the Grand Islander to ensure our safeguards are in line with best practices.”

Individuals who stayed at the Grand Islander and developed symptoms are encouraged to report the illness to DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line at (808) 586-4586.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.