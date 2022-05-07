Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Caldwell’s ex-chief of staff testifies to grand jury amid sprawling corruption probe

One day after Kirk Caldwell withdrew from the governor’s race, his former mayoral chief of staff faced a grand jury.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One day after Kirk Caldwell withdrew from the governor’s race, his former mayoral chief of staff faced a grand jury.

And that’s stirring new questions about the ongoing public corruption probe.

Gary Kurokawa spent hours in the grand jury room at the federal courthouse Thursday. Kurokawa was appointed chief of staff by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in March 2017. That was right after a $250,000 lump sum severance package was approved for then-Police Chief Louis Kealoha.

The secret deal was crafted by Max Sword, then head of the Police Commission, and former top city attorney Donna Leong. Both Sword and Leong have since been indicted for their alleged roles in facilitating the payoff along with Caldwell’s managing director, Roy Amemiya.

“To have this happen on your watch, even if you weren’t involved and had no knowledge of it, tends to reflect badly on the administration,” said UH Public Policy Center Director Colin Moore.

Moore was surprised by Caldwell’s sudden departure from the race for governor Wednesday. Just days earlier, in a Star-Advertiser article, Caldwell described a path to victory with Neighbor Island voters.

“It was a little strange for him to keep campaigning fairly strongly until the very end when he quickly withdrew,” said Moore. “We didn’t get a lot of indications that he was ramping down his campaign.”

In a news release Wednesday, Caldwell cited several reasons for withdrawing from the race, including a lack of funding. His campaign spokesperson told Hawaii News Now that Kurokawa’s visit to the federal grand jury had nothing to do with the decision.

Glenna Wong said Caldwell was notified more than a month ago that Kurokawa was served a subpoena and said, “He did inform Kirk Caldwell after the testimony was given yesterday.”

Legal expert Megan Kau said it is possible the timing is coincidental.

“Just because there’s a coincidence doesn’t mean that there’s a correlation,” she said.

Wong said Caldwell has not received a subject or target letter from the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Oahu's housing market continues to see high prices.
Can higher mortgage rates cool Hawaii’s hot real estate market?
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds this weekend plus surf is on its way down
Operations Manager of Ted's Bakery, Torey Nakamura said starch is an essential ingredient in...
‘It’s very sad’: A tough decision for Ted’s Bakery as they end wholesale operations
Families affected by the Navy Water crisis have filed another lawsuit.
Families impacted by Navy water crisis say they’re still struggling to get health care
The building has sat empty for more than two months.
One of Oahu’s only homeless shelters for families has closed. The reason? Red tape