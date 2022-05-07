Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Can higher mortgage rates cool Hawaii’s hot real estate market?

Since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to rein in soaring inflation, experts say the market could start to stabilize.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Board of Realtors says the median price of a single-family home on Oahu fell slightly to $1,105,000 for April. The number of homes pending sale also fell — a sign rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are starting to have an impact.

Mortgage rates have been at historic lows for the past two years, which led to strong demand for real estate and record high home prices. Since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to rein in soaring inflation, experts say the market could start to stabilize.

“It’s high demand, low supply,” said Rex Alcubilla, who’s been outbid by other homebuyers who offered all cash, large deposits or way above the asking price. “When my wife and I are going around and trying to look at these houses, times, you’re going up against like 10 to 15 families are looking for the same thing.”

Jaymes Song, an agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, expects the bidding wars to continue.

“We’ve had the only the best, best, strongest, most aggressive buyers, being able to purchase homes. So there’s still a big backlog of buyers still there looking for housing,” Song said. “We’re at near record prices and very historical, low inventory rates. So it’s a very lopsided overwhelmingly seller’s market still, that should start changing, because of the rising interest rates in the next three to six months.”

Mortgage rates surged above 5% for the first time in more than a decade — almost double what they were a year ago.

“Whatever they could afford before, they cannot afford now. Let’s say if you are able to purchase $2 million before with a lower rate. Now, your budget is most likely reduce to let’s say 1.5 million or 1.6 million,” said Vanessa Kop, executive vice president at NAI CBI Hawaii.

While you may have missed the boat on a 3% rate, realtors advise people not to wait if they really want to buy.

“My parents had interest rate mortgage rates of above 10% in double digits. So on a historical perspective, maybe 5%, 6% still very low,” Song said.

For now, some discerning buyers say they’re waiting.

“I’m kind of just watching the market to see if it will be, even though the interests are higher, we’ll see if that plays into kind of what consumers mindset is, if it’ll be less buyers or not,” Alcubilla said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds this weekend plus surf is on its way down
Operations Manager of Ted's Bakery, Torey Nakamura said starch is an essential ingredient in...
‘It’s very sad’: A tough decision for Ted’s Bakery as they end wholesale operations
Families affected by the Navy Water crisis have filed another lawsuit.
Families impacted by Navy water crisis say they’re still struggling to get health care
The building has sat empty for more than two months.
One of Oahu’s only homeless shelters for families has closed. The reason? Red tape