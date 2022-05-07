Tributes
After long voyage, Hokulea and Hikianalia to arrive in Tahiti

The Hokulea and Hikianalia left the Tuamotu Archipelago on Friday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 17 days of sailing down the ancient sea road to Tahiti, the crew aboard the Hokulea and Hikianalia are nearing their final destination.

The 22 crew members aboard the voyaging canoes left Friday morning from Arutua in the Tuamotu Archipelago. They are expected to land on Hokulea Beach in Tahiti on Saturday afternoon.

The location is where the Hokulea first arrived 46 years ago on her historic maiden voyage to Tahiti in 1976.

Before their departure from Arutua Friday, the crew was hosted by community members of Rangiroa.

Captain Lehua Kamalu thanked their hosts for their hospitality and aloha.

“You just show up here and it feels like you’re at auntie, brother, mom, sister’s house,” said Kamalu. “To be cared for, to be fed, so we come in tired, burned, dehydrated, yet we leave with spirits hearts and bellies full.”

The voyagers’ arrival and cultural ceremony will be streamed live Saturday in Papeete, Tahiti.

This is the eighth time that the Hokulea has traveled this route between the Hawaiian Islands and Tahiti.

To watch live, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

