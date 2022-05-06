Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Warriors volleyball escapes Ball State in five set thriller, returns to Championship

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors volleyball team is now one Match away from defending their National Championship.

Downing Ball State in a five set thriller.

The ‘Bows made it back to the finale after starting off on fire. Hawaii was operating against the cardinals, but Ball State would not go down easily, clawing their way back to take the score to deuce, but Hawaii takes set one 28-26.

From there UH cooled off, allowing BSU to get going, absolutely dominating the ‘Bows, keeping them out of system and out of sorts – Cardinals take set two.

Hawaii would not find much success in the third either to go down 2-1 going into the fourth set.

In that set Hawaii – who was not ready to head back to Honolulu just yet – took a the fourth to force a fifth and deciding set.

In the fifth, Hawaii found something inside them and the absolutely rowdy crowd of UH fans in the Pauley Pavilion might’ve had something to do with it.

Hawaii takes set Five – the ‘Bows are back in the championship.

And it’s a finale fit for Hollywood, as UH is set to meet none other than Long Beach State.

Championship Saturday first serve is set for 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time – the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Live in LA
Live in LA: UH moves on to the NCAA Finals
‘Bows volleyball prepares to meet Ball State in NCAA semifinals
Rainbow Warriors volleyball meets Ball State in NCAA semifinals
Rainbow Warriors volleyball meets Ball State in NCAA semifinals
Win and advance.
Warriors volleyball sweeps North Greenville to advance to NCAA Tournament semifinals