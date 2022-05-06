Warriors volleyball escapes Ball State in five set thriller, returns to Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors volleyball team is now one Match away from defending their National Championship.

Downing Ball State in a five set thriller.

The ‘Bows made it back to the finale after starting off on fire. Hawaii was operating against the cardinals, but Ball State would not go down easily, clawing their way back to take the score to deuce, but Hawaii takes set one 28-26.

From there UH cooled off, allowing BSU to get going, absolutely dominating the ‘Bows, keeping them out of system and out of sorts – Cardinals take set two.

Hawaii would not find much success in the third either to go down 2-1 going into the fourth set.

In that set Hawaii – who was not ready to head back to Honolulu just yet – took a the fourth to force a fifth and deciding set.

In the fifth, Hawaii found something inside them and the absolutely rowdy crowd of UH fans in the Pauley Pavilion might’ve had something to do with it.

Hawaii takes set Five – the ‘Bows are back in the championship.

And it’s a finale fit for Hollywood, as UH is set to meet none other than Long Beach State.

Championship Saturday first serve is set for 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time – the game will be televised on ESPN2.

