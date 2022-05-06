Survey: Roughly 2,000 people sickened by Red Hill water contamination crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Approximately 2,000 people were sickened by the Red Hill water contamination crisis, a new survey found.

Honolulu Civil Beat first reported the results from the survey, which was shared at an Epidemic Intelligence Service conference on Thursday.

According to the findings, 75% of those who fell ill reported being sick for a month or more.

Roughly 87% said their symptoms improved after switching to a different water source. Of the symptoms, many said they experienced headaches, fatigue, dizziness, skin irritation, diarrhea, nausea and fatigue.

More than 30% said their symptoms lasted for 30 days or more.

According to Civil Beat, 78% of kids missed school because of the situation.

This is some of the first data to be released on the health effects.

Some 93,000 Navy water customers were exposed to the contaminated water after leaks at the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.