Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Study: Global warming is causing ‘ocean amnesia’

Ocean memory is declining as greenhouse-gas concentrations are rising.
Ocean memory is declining as greenhouse-gas concentrations are rising.(AERIA IMAGES MAUI (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Global warming is causing the world’s oceans to lose their memory.

That’s according to a new study from a group of researchers that includes scientists from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Atmospheric Sciences program.

“Ocean amnesia” the researchers said means that the world’s oceans are no longer showing a consistent pattern in their movement.

They said it is due to human-induced warming.

Researchers said the memory decline poses new challenge, and will have significant impacts on ocean predictions, ocean management, forecasting weather, and other extreme events due to their dependence on the persistence of sea surface temperature as a predictability source.

“We discovered this phenomenon by examining the similarity in ocean surface temperature from one year to the next as a simple metric for ocean memory,” said Hui Shi, lead author and researcher at California’s Farallon Institute.

“It’s almost as if the ocean is developing amnesia.”

UH-Manoa Atmospheric sciences Professor Fei-Fei Jin said, “Reduced ocean memory together with increased random fluctuations suggest intrinsic changes in the system and new challenges in prediction under warming.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It all started with one text message posted online. Now, more women are coming forward to claim...
Hawaii Island moms accuse their children’s doctor of inappropriate behavior
Ikaika Chong Kee, 24.
A terrible loss: Family, friends recall heart-wrenching search for missing fisherman
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Security guard critically injured after being struck with stainless steel water bottle
Authorities responded to the incident at around 3:45 a.m. near Alohikea Street.
Police: Teen victim in brutal stabbing was found in pool of her own blood
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Latest News

Midday Newscast: BOE meeting gets heated over masking in schools
Andria Tupola said there is no connection between her resolution and her support of Menor’s...
Critics say Tupola proposal that would limit City Council terms is conflict of interest
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Lt. Gov. Josh Green filed papers with the state Office of Elections on Friday for his...
Lt. Gov. Josh Green files papers with Office of Elections for gubernatorial run