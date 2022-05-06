State Rep. Patrick Branco launches campaign for Kai Kahele’s seat in Congress

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Rep. Patrick Branco announced Thursday that he will be running for U.S. Congress.

He launched his campaign for Congressional District 2, leaving his current role of representing District 50, which encompasses Kailua and Kaneohe Bay.

Branco said his career in public service has led him to this race. He believes anyone who is elected to represent the state at the nation’s Capitol needs to have that commitment to serving Hawaii’s people.

“In the last 10 years we’ve had three representatives and they haven’t stayed, and that’s been unfortunate for the district,” said Branco. “And what I see now for me, why I’m stepping up to the plate is we need someone whose committed, has the experience and knows what the job takes.”

His announcement comes amid reports that Congressman Kai Kahele is considering a run for governor. Kahele has also been largely absent from Washington D.C. since January.

